Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dover by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $161.46 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $164.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.