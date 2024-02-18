KeyCorp Boosts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $220.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.50.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $208.42 on Thursday. Repligen has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Repligen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Repligen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

