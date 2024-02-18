Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 263.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

