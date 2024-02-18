Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Issues Earnings Results

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Knife River Stock Up 0.3 %
KNF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.59. 567,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,924. Knife River has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth $321,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
