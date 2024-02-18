Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Issues Earnings Results

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Knife River Stock Up 0.3 %

KNF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.59. 567,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,924. Knife River has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knife River

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth $321,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNF. Bank of America started coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

