Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 131.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,449 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Otis Worldwide worth $27,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $91.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.90. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $92.79.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

