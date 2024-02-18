Korea Investment CORP Has $20.13 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $20,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $329.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.46 and a fifty-two week high of $338.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.26 and its 200 day moving average is $214.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

