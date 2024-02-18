Korea Investment CORP Has $22.60 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 311.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of HubSpot worth $22,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $613.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $580.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.01. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.07 and a 1-year high of $660.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.54.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

