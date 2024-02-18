Korea Investment CORP Has $26.51 Million Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,488,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,599 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.20% of Grab worth $26,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Grab by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 158,740,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grab by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,346,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535,098 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 21,204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,301,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,126,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grab by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,332,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Grab by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,370,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,136 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRAB stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRAB. Barclays lowered their price objective on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

