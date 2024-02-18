Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 706,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,443 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Weyerhaeuser worth $21,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,776,000 after buying an additional 4,317,691 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 47.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,375,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WY. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $32.99 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.