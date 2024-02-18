Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,081,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $29,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,640,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,980,000 after purchasing an additional 235,636 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after purchasing an additional 544,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

