Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,284,000. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

