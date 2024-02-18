Korea Investment CORP Sells 87,435 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,435 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Arch Capital Group worth $23,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.