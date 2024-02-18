Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KTOS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of KTOS opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -346.11 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $73,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,743.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

