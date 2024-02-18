Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.78.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Krystal Biotech

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $113.57 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $70.51 and a fifty-two week high of $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average of $116.34.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.