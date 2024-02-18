KRYZA Exchange (KRX) One Day Volume Hits $24.49

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. KRYZA Exchange has a market cap of $65.79 million and $24.49 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KRYZA Exchange Profile

KRYZA Exchange’s launch date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00833143 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KRYZA Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KRYZA Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

