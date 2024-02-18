Kyrrex (KRRX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Kyrrex has traded down 4% against the dollar. Kyrrex has a market capitalization of $29.63 million and $97,637.43 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyrrex token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kyrrex

Kyrrex’s launch date was November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kyrrex is kyrrex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.”

