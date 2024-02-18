Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.300-15.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7 billion-$13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.6 billion.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,512. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.02 and its 200-day moving average is $213.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an in-line rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,878,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,236,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

