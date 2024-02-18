Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.30-$15.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.62.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.5 %

LH stock opened at $216.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 61.67%.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an in-line rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

