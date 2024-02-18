Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

NYSE LYB opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

