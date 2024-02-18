Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 221,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,531,000 after buying an additional 900,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,898,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

