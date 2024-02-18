Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.