Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.19 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $218.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

