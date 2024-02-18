Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $143.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $149.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

