Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 150.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,167,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $317,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $32.06.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.