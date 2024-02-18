Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $307.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.80. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $310.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

