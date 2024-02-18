Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 622 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $152.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.