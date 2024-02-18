Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,889 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.24 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

