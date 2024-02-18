Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,301,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 8.28% of Largo worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LGO. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Largo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,702,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Largo by 911.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 116,512 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Largo by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 98,979 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Largo by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Largo by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 69,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Largo from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Largo stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Largo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

