Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,236 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,095 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LVS opened at $55.25 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

