Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LDOS. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.09.

LDOS opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.63 and its 200-day moving average is $102.54. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

