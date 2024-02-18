Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.09.

Leidos Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

