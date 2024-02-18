Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LXEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $17,551,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,955,000.

Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($11.40). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

