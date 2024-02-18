LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.96. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

