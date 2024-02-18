Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LINC. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of LINC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $310.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 174.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 852,397 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 236,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 72.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 215,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 230.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 212,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

