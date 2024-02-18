Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINCFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LINC. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LINC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $310.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 174.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 852,397 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 236,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 72.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 215,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 230.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 212,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

