Linda Hickey Acquires 50,000 Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) insider Linda Hickey acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,147.26).

Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £483.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.16. Greencore Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 68.35 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.90 ($1.34). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

