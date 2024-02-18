Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.40.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithia Motors
Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors Price Performance
LAD opened at $291.81 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.
Lithia Motors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lithia Motors
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.