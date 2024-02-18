Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithia Motors

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

LAD opened at $291.81 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.