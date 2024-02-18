Lithia Motors’ (LAD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $375.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.40.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Down 4.1 %

LAD stock opened at $291.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.25.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,679,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,893,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.