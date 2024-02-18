Loews Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:L)

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $74.34 on Friday. Loews has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,327 shares of company stock worth $13,411,872 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

