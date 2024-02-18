Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Acquired by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 174.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,224 shares during the period. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima makes up approximately 2.1% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,522,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 126,571 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 167.8% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 789,477 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 32.4% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 418,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $2,796,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE LOMA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 202,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $742.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

