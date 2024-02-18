Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from an average rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $250.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.13.

LOW opened at $226.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.69. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

