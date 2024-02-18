LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $0.61-0.65 EPS.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE LXP opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.81. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,545,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,096,000 after acquiring an additional 777,373 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,829,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,118,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 115,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

