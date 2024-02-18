LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.89, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.81. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.38.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,725,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after purchasing an additional 119,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 769,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 580,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

