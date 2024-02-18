Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Down 5.9 %

Insider Activity at Lyft

LYFT opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,408. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lyft by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.