Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

LYFT stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at $24,216,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,642 shares of company stock worth $4,213,408. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $34,942,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lyft by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lyft by 123.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 667,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lyft by 110.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,632,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,477 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

