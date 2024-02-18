Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $15.00 at Truist Financial

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Nomura downgraded Lyft from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at $24,216,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,642 shares of company stock worth $4,213,408. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,116,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $481,429,000 after buying an additional 659,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,229,000 after buying an additional 300,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lyft by 29.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,124 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

