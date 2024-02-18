M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 31.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

M.D.C. stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

