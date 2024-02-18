Madden Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,026 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.6% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $175.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $176.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.88.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.