Maiar DEX One Day Trading Volume Hits $37,055.90 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $34.29 million and $37,055.90 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00015902 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00013914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,910.27 or 1.00055524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009168 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000884 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00165289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000799 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $66,237.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

