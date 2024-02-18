Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.43

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.43 and traded as low as $25.12. Makita shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 12,547 shares traded.

Makita Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Analysts forecast that Makita Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

