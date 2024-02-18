Manta Network (MANTA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $200.58 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $754.02 million and $200.58 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manta Network has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00005800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 3.06352617 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $174,919,156.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

